Residents near a Doncaster beauty spot have shared their plans to continue to oppose a major housing estate on the site which was approved last year.

Residents of Rose Hill in Bessacarr have shared their next moves to prevent a controversial housing estate from going ahead, including legal action against Doncaster Council.

The application for 121 homes sparked significant opposition from locals who formed the Rose Hill Residents’ Association (RHRA).

Several protests have taken place over development on the land which has become a biodiverse green space over several years, housing a variety of wildlife.

Rose Hill residents.

The application was first presented to the planning committee in March 2023 and rejected due to significant opposition from the group and ward councillors.

Miller Homes submitted an appeal against the decision in response alongside another application which remained largely the same.

In November, the planning committee approved the new application in a surprise U-turn.

Over 60 members of the public had attended the meeting in protest against the plans.

Despite permission being granted, the applicant’s original appeal is still lodged and will be determined at a meeting on 6 February.

In a letter to residents, the RHRA has called upon people to attend the meeting to demonstrate their continued opposition to the plans.

It is expected that planning officers will support the applicant’s appeal.

The group also shared that a Rose Hill resident is taking legal action against the council related to the application.