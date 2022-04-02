Leeds United legends Allan Clarke and Paul Reaney to open new Doncaster memorabilia shop

Leeds United icons Allan Clarke and Paul Reaney will reunite once more to officially open Star Sign Autographs in Scot Lane on Saturday.

The pair will be signing items for fans – and there will also be a replica of the FA Cup for visitors to get pictures with.

Nicknamed Sniffer, Allan Clarke was one of the stars of the iconic Leeds team of the 1970s.

Allan Clarke and Paul Reaney will open Star Sign Autographs in Doncaster.

During nearly ten years at Elland Road, he scored more than 100 goals in 273 appearances and was part of the team that won the First Division in 1973-74.

He also scored the only goal of the game that won United the 1972 FA Cup Final, the Yorkshire side beating Arsenal 1-0 in the final.

Reaney, who spent 16 years at Elland Road, was part of the same team that enjoyed success in the 1970s, making more than 550 appearances for the club.

He won two First Divsion titles, the Second Division title as well as the Football League Cup and the Charity Shield in a glittering career.

Both were also heavily involved in Leeds’ European football exploits during the decade.

The shop has moved from its original premises to the other side of Scot Lane.

Refreshments will also be available during Saturday’s offical opening of the shop which stocks a wide range of celebrity and sporting autographs and sporting memorabilia.