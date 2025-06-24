League Two trophy visits The Crown Hotel as Doncaster Rovers celebrate promotion
As a Platinum 100 Club Partner of Doncaster Rovers, The Crown Hotel was honoured to host this special visit, marking a fantastic milestone in the club’s history.
The trophy was proudly displayed in the hotel, giving guests and staff the opportunity to celebrate the team's incredible achievement in securing promotion to League One.
Charlotte Lister, from The Crown Hotel, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the celebrations and to support our local team. The trophy tour has brought such a buzz to the city, and we’re proud to champion Doncaster Rovers as a Platinum 100 Club Partner.”
The Crown Hotel continues to show its support for local sport, community initiatives, and the wider Doncaster business community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.