"Lead by example" says one Doncaster resident as Yorkshire Water starts its hosepipe ban

A Doncaster resident has voiced his amazement that Yorkshire Water has today put a hosepipe ban in place while failing to repair one of many water leaks in the city.

Ian Quince, who lives in Cantley, has written to the water authority sharing his disappointment at the hosepipe ban and the lack of action to deal with a leak at the junction of Goodison Boulevard and Church Lane.

In his letter he asks: “Could someone please explain why this leak has been here for several weeks/months?

“Your YW radio announcement yesterday expressed how important it was for everyone to play their part in saving water, so, as a “paying” customer could I ask you to please start playing your part and fix this water leak, one of many I’m sure.

The water leak at the junction of Goodison Boulevard and Church Lane.

“The amount of water you are losing every single day from just this leak must be immense, lead by example.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We are aware of a leak on Goodison Boulevard and have investigated and planned a repair.

“Unfortunately, there is a streetlight close to the leak which means we are unable to complete the work safely. We are now waiting for the local council to remove the light, at which point, we will complete the repair as quickly as possible.

“We understand how frustrating leaks are for our customers and would like to assure them that we have brought on 100 additional leakage inspectors and are working 24/7 to find and fix leaks.

“We'd like to thank customers for their patience, and for also doing their bit to help conserve water."

Temporary hosepipe restrictions are now in force in Yorkshire following the driest and warmest spring for 132 years, which led to the region being declared in drought.

Activities that are not permitted while the temporary restrictions are in place include:

Using a hosepipe to water a garden

Using a hosepipe to clean private vehicles or boats

Watering plants with a hosepipe on a domestic or other non-commercial premises

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming, paddling pool, hot tub or cold-water plunge pool with a hosepipe

Using a hosepipe for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond or ornamental fountain using a hosepipe

Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

People can still wash their car and water their gardens without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can; or use water that is not sourced from taps such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt, or a private borehole.

Businesses will be allowed to use a hosepipe if it is directly related to a commercial purpose. There are restrictions on using a hosepipe if not for those essential commercial needs – so using a hosepipe to clean a path outside a business property, for example, would not be allowed.

Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services Register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the restrictions.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Dave Kaye, said: “We are implementing the hosepipe restrictions now to help conserve water for the coming months and to protect Yorkshire's environment. As a result, people are being asked to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities.

“Introducing these restrictions is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve been doing everything we can to avoid having to put them in place.

“Our region experienced an extremely dry spring, which resulted in the region entering drought status in June. Usually, spring is a time when our groundwater sources and reservoirs continue to be topped-up by changeable weather, but this has not been the case in 2025, with our reservoir stocks falling since the last week of January.

“Of course, we have seen a few periods of changeable weather more recently, which helped slightly with the water resources picture. But these have been followed by constant high temperatures and more dry weather, which causes increased water usage. Between April and June, we supplied an additional 4.3 billion litres of water compared with a typical year.

“We’re grateful to our customers, who have been saving water where they can this year already. It is really important that we all continue to do so.”

Yorkshire Water has been carefully managing water resources in the region for several months, moving water via a regionwide grid system to balance stocks. The company has been finding and fixing leaks 24/7, which has resulted in leakage being at its lowest ever level in Yorkshire. Customers have been regularly updated on reservoir levels, the challenges of hot dry weather, and have been encouraged to reduce their water consumption through a variety of measures like using water butts to catch rainwater for use in the garden, or cutting down the length of time spent in the shower.

In the longer-term, Yorkshire Water is investing £406m to replace more than 1,000km of water mains around the region to reduce leaks and bursts, as well as exchanging 1.3 million smart meters to help detect leaks.

The utility is also investing in improvements to water treatment works in the region and new water sources for the future, with borehole projects underway in Brayton and East Ness to bring new sources of raw water into supply.

For more information on what is included in the restrictions, go to Yorkshire Water’s dedicated hosepipe ban webpage.