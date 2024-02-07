Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In just its second year of operation, the DJLD is eager to make a meaningful impact by supporting the invaluable services provided by Doncaster Deaf Trust.

During a recent visit to Doncaster Deaf Trust, members of the DJLD committee were impressed to discover the wide range of education and employability support offered by the charity and were inspired by the dedication and impact of the Trust.

Doncaster Deaf Trust manages – Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House Children’s Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Aspire to Be Employability Service.

Liam Bawden, president of the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Doncaster Deaf Trust as our Charity of the Year. The vital provision delivered by the Trust makes a significant difference in the lives of many in our community, and we are eager to support the work they do.”

The charity was chosen via a members vote with four local charities nominated and Doncaster Deaf Trust emerging as the top choice.

Becca Lynch, fundraising officer for Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are so pleased that the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division selected us as their charity of the year. It means so much to us when an organisation offers this level of support.

“As part of their commitment, the DJLD has pledged to actively engage in fundraising initiatives to support our charity and will work with our careers departments to provide valuable support in shaping the future of the pupils, students and service users associated with the Trust.”

Any junior lawyers or aspiring legal professionals that are interested in the work the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division do, please contact the DJLD via email at [email protected]

If any business would like to find out more about Doncaster Deaf Trust and explore potential ways to work together, please contact Becca Lynch at the Trust via email [email protected] or call 01302 342166 for more details.