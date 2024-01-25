Larger and louder than life Brian Blessed returns to his Doncaster roots this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This unique event will feature the renowned Brian Blessed in his hometown, offering an evening filled with memorable moments and inspirational stories.

Attendees can expect a night that celebrates nostalgia and the extraordinary journey of this iconic figure in theatre and film.

This is a rare opportunity to experience a captivating performance in a historic setting.

An Audience with Brian Blessed Live at The Empress Building, Mexborough.

Following his highly acclaimed performances in October 2023, Brian Blessed returns to Mexborough for a one-night-only event. This special occasion will feature VIP experiences, including a meet-and-greet with Brian Blessed, alongside professional photography opportunities by Vision Event Photography.

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent, the largest marquee and gazebo manufacturer in the UK, and owner of the Empress Building, expresses immense pride in hosting this event, aiming to create a historic and memorable evening.

The evening will also include a charity auction, supporting the children’s charity, Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre.

Renowned for his powerful voice and dynamic persona, Brian Blessed shares his excitement about returning to the Empress Building, looking forward to an evening filled with nostalgic and adventurous tales from his extraordinary life and career.

This event is not just a performance but a historic moment, offering attendees a rare opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the greatest personalities of our time.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, so be sure to secure your place for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Tickets will be available from 10am on Friday, January 26, 2024.