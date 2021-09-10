Large mural in Doncaster continues to grow as artists paint an iconic landmark into the piece of art

The mural has been painted by artistic duo Nomad Clan who have used Doncaster’s rich history to inspire their latest artwork.

The street art is named Future’s Past and Present and includes elements such as a portrait of a miner, horses racing and the iconic Conisbrough Castle.

Jeff Clark, director of Art of Protest Projects, said: “I am in absolute awe of what they’ve done to the wall.

Conisbrough Castle has been added to the mural. Photo by: Street Art Atlas

“The content that this piece reflects, bringing together the goliaths of history, as well as nodding to a doctor during Covid-19 truly reflects this day and age.

“It genuinely has to be seen to be believed.”

Natasha Clarke, local artist, said: “This mural represents more than the past.

The mural includes horses to represent Doncaster's long history with horse racing. Photo by: Street Art Atlas

“It represents people of the future and I certainly see the future of the creative people of Doncaster within this painting.

“It is something to be proud of, not just now but forever.”

To celebrate the achievement of this goliath mural, acclaimed street artists The Postman, Prefab 77 and Broken Hartist will be travelling from various cities across the UK for a live art event at The Leopard on September 10.

The mural is located by the Doncaster train station. Photo by: Street Art Atlas.

The event will kick off at 5pm and include a film screening of the artists painting the mural followed by a Q and A.

There will be live music and limited edition print giveaways.

Tickets are free and can be booked here.