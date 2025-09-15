Landmark 200-year-old Doncaster hotel is put up for sale

An historic Grade II listed 200 year old hotel in the shadow of Doncaster Racecourse has been put up for sale.

The Grand St Leger Hotel, which stands at the junction of Carr House Road and Bennetthorpe, alongside the Racecourse Roundabout, has gone on the market via property site Rightmove.

It describes the building as a “prime hotel/retail/roadside site” – and says the “excellent location” would suit a number of uses.

The listing adds: “The site is located in Bennetthorpe which is located directly off Racecourse Roundabout, a prime location benefitting from excellent visibility and with circa 40,000 vehicle movements on a daily basis.

"The property sits opposite the Hilton Hotel and Doncaster Racecourse which has regular, well attended race meets providing excellent levels of tourism and visitors to the city.

"The site is located in a prime position with excellent road access to the city centre, onward to Bawtry Road, Intake and the Hyde Park area of the city. It's a popular location for residential and commercial uses.” It says the site is a “prime redevelopment opportunity” comprising a 20 bedroom hotel sitting on 1.31 acres.

The hotel itself is a 20 bedroom Grade II listed building with large function rooms and restaurant/bar area with “significant redevelopment potential.”

It added: “Planning permission has been obtained and implemented for a redevelopment and extension of the existing hotel.”

The listing goes on to say the site would “suit a range of mixed commercial and residential uses including drive thru, hotel, food retail, retail, residential and care” and added: “The owner is seeking freehold and leasehold proposals from developers and occupiers. The owners are prepared to develop out the scheme, equally they would be prepared to sell.”

The site includes the former location of the Doncaster Bloodstock Sales, a stable block and sales ring, which was demolished and business transferred to Goffs on the Straight Mile alongside the Racecourse.

The building, which dates from 1801, was originally called Belle Vue House and was built for Alderman Joseph Lockwood.

In 2020, it housed a new incarnation of one of Doncaster’s most famous restaurants, taking on the name The Indus, in tribute to the original which opened in Silver Street in 1968 and became a favourite of cricket legend Sir Ian Botham.