Land previously identified for new hospital to become temporary open space until investment is secured

A planning application is being developed which would turn the Waterfront area into temporary open space ahead of future development.

Situated on Wharf Road, it is one of the largest brownfield sites in the country, with over 100 acres of land available for development.

Remediation works were originally planned to allow for a new hospital to be built on the site.

A visualisation of Doncaster Waterfront after development opportunities are secured. Credit: Business Doncaster

The hospital would have replaced Doncaster Royal Infirmary, parts of which are approaching 100 years old.

There are an estimated 600 outstanding maintenance works at the hospital, at a value of £118 million.

Despite this, a bid for £1.73bn from the government’s hospital building programme was rejected.

The council will now await a new funding opportunity to build the hospital on the Waterfront, or another development opportunity if this cannot be secured.

Remediation of the site will be funded by the first round of the government’s Levelling Up scheme and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Doncaster Council secured £18.6 million from the scheme to develop the Waterfront alongside the city centre’s markets and Civic and Cultural Quarter.

The site’s temporary public open space will include grassed fields, trees, footpaths and canal fishing spots.