Lakeside Village: Doncaster toilets named among Britain's best in Loo of Year awards

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping’s washrooms and toilets have been recognised as some of the country’s best with a top accolade at the Loo of the Year Awards.

It means the loos at the centre, just off White Rose Way, are among some of the best in Britain.

The centre was awarded a Diamond grade – the highest available – for the quality and cleanliness of its facilities.

The loos at Lakeside Village have been named among the country's best. (Photo: Shaun Flannery)

Running for 33 years, the independent Loo of the Year awards highlight the very best washrooms in the UK and Ireland. It is an established benchmark of washroom provision and compliance to national standards.

Each entry is fully assessed against established judging criteria, including male and female facilities, baby-changing and accessibility.

All entries receive a Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum or Diamond rating, following an unannounced visit by a fully-trained and authorised Loo of the Year Awards inspector.

Facilities management firm AM Services Group, which is part of Pinnacle Group, delivering security and cleaning services at Lakeside Village, entered on the centre’s behalf and picked up eight Platinum ratings for other businesses it works with.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re thrilled our washrooms and toilets have received a Diamond grade in the Loo of the Year awards.

“We take pride in offering customers the highest possible standard facilities. Our team works hard to ensure that our customers experience well-stocked washrooms in tip-top condition.”

Neil Cooper, operations director at AM Services Group, said: “While the toilet and washroom area is often one of the smallest areas of a facility, it has the potential to create one of the biggest impressions. It shows you’re a business that takes health and hygiene seriously.

“We’re proud of our dedicated cleaning teams who help to make these areas an attractive and safer place to visit and who add such a vital part to the customer experience. Well done to our teams who have excelled at the Loo of the Year Awards.”