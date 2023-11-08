News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Ladies' night at Doncaster pub in aid of youngster with cerebral palsy

A Doncaster pub will be the venue for a festive fundraising Ladies Night next month in aid of a local youngster with cerebral palsy.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Carpenters Arms in Tickhill will be the venue for the event on December 2 and will help raise cash for local three-year-old Lucy Baldwin.

Tickets for the event, which takes place between 6pm and 11pm, are priced at £25 and the event will include a live DJ and karaoke, fashion, beauty and gift stalls, naughty bingo, raffles and a buffet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And organisers added: “Ending the night with a gorgeous man to feast your eyes on.”

Most Popular
A festive fundraising Ladies' Night will be held in Tickhill.A festive fundraising Ladies' Night will be held in Tickhill.
A festive fundraising Ladies' Night will be held in Tickhill.

Tickets for the one night only event must be purchased in advance from the Tickhill pub over the bar in person or on 01302 742839

The money raised will be going towards private therapies such as hydrotherapy and physio for Lucy, as well as also helping with home adjustments to make it easier for Lucy to move around her home.

Related topics:DoncasterTicketsTickhill