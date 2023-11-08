Ladies' night at Doncaster pub in aid of youngster with cerebral palsy
The Carpenters Arms in Tickhill will be the venue for the event on December 2 and will help raise cash for local three-year-old Lucy Baldwin.
Tickets for the event, which takes place between 6pm and 11pm, are priced at £25 and the event will include a live DJ and karaoke, fashion, beauty and gift stalls, naughty bingo, raffles and a buffet.
And organisers added: “Ending the night with a gorgeous man to feast your eyes on.”
Tickets for the one night only event must be purchased in advance from the Tickhill pub over the bar in person or on 01302 742839
The money raised will be going towards private therapies such as hydrotherapy and physio for Lucy, as well as also helping with home adjustments to make it easier for Lucy to move around her home.