Ladies' night at Doncaster pub in aid of youngster with cerebral palsy

A Doncaster pub will be the venue for a festive fundraising Ladies Night next month in aid of a local youngster with cerebral palsy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carpenters Arms in Tickhill will be the venue for the event on December 2 and will help raise cash for local three-year-old Lucy Baldwin.

Tickets for the event, which takes place between 6pm and 11pm, are priced at £25 and the event will include a live DJ and karaoke, fashion, beauty and gift stalls, naughty bingo, raffles and a buffet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And organisers added: “Ending the night with a gorgeous man to feast your eyes on.”

A festive fundraising Ladies' Night will be held in Tickhill.

Tickets for the one night only event must be purchased in advance from the Tickhill pub over the bar in person or on 01302 742839