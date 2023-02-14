'Lad must enjoy regular bin updates:' WWE wrestling icon John Cena signs up to Doncaster Council Twitter

Doncaster Council has revealed that the wrestler turned actor and rapper follows the authority on Twitter – and bosses were quick to pick up on the celebrity endorsement.

The 45-year-old American is among 46,300 followers of the @MyDoncaster account – and on realising they had a famous follower, officials knocked up a quick TikTok video announcing the star’s interest in Doncaster.

Sharing the video through the council’s official TikTok channel, a spokesman said: “Fair play to him, lad must enjoy regular bin updates I guess???”

Doncaster Council joked that John Cena 'must enjoy regular bin updates' after revealing he was a Twitter follower.

With the most world championship reigns in history and a career spanning over 20 years, Cena has been widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

A joint-record 16-time world champion, Cena has won the WWE Championship a record-setting 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times.

He is also a five-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money in the Bank winner. He has also headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including its flagship event, WrestleMania, five times.