'Lad must enjoy regular bin updates:' WWE wrestling icon John Cena signs up to Doncaster Council Twitter
He’s one of the world’s biggest and best known sporting superstars – but it seems WWE wrestling icon John Cena can’t resist keeping in touch with what’s going on in Doncaster.
Doncaster Council has revealed that the wrestler turned actor and rapper follows the authority on Twitter – and bosses were quick to pick up on the celebrity endorsement.
The 45-year-old American is among 46,300 followers of the @MyDoncaster account – and on realising they had a famous follower, officials knocked up a quick TikTok video announcing the star’s interest in Doncaster.
Sharing the video through the council’s official TikTok channel, a spokesman said: “Fair play to him, lad must enjoy regular bin updates I guess???”
With the most world championship reigns in history and a career spanning over 20 years, Cena has been widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.
A joint-record 16-time world champion, Cena has won the WWE Championship a record-setting 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times.
He is also a five-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money in the Bank winner. He has also headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including its flagship event, WrestleMania, five times.
And he’s not the first American entertainment star with a connection to Doncaster.