'Lad must enjoy regular bin updates:' WWE wrestling icon John Cena signs up to Doncaster Council Twitter

He’s one of the world’s biggest and best known sporting superstars – but it seems WWE wrestling icon John Cena can’t resist keeping in touch with what’s going on in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:17pm

Doncaster Council has revealed that the wrestler turned actor and rapper follows the authority on Twitter – and bosses were quick to pick up on the celebrity endorsement.

The 45-year-old American is among 46,300 followers of the @MyDoncaster account – and on realising they had a famous follower, officials knocked up a quick TikTok video announcing the star’s interest in Doncaster.

Sharing the video through the council’s official TikTok channel, a spokesman said: “Fair play to him, lad must enjoy regular bin updates I guess???”

Doncaster Council joked that John Cena 'must enjoy regular bin updates' after revealing he was a Twitter follower.
With the most world championship reigns in history and a career spanning over 20 years, Cena has been widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

A joint-record 16-time world champion, Cena has won the WWE Championship a record-setting 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times.

He is also a five-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money in the Bank winner. He has also headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including its flagship event, WrestleMania, five times.

And he’s not the first American entertainment star with a connection to Doncaster.

Back in 2018, Hollywood hardman Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson stunned fitness fans when he dropped into a city gym for a workout while US singer Curtis Stigers traded banter with the authority about gritters.

