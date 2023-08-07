Labour selects parliamentary candidate for new Doncaster East and Axholme constituency

The Labour Party announced that it has selected Lee Pitcher as its parliamentary candidate for the Doncaster East and Axholme Constituency.

The constituency will replace the existing Don Valley area in the next general election, incorporating new areas of Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

Mr Pitcher was endorsed by several Doncaster Labour councillors last week including civic mayor Coun. Duncan Anderson.

Lee Pitcher was selected as the new Doncaster East and Axholme Labour Candidate. Credit: Lee Pitcher and The Labour Party

He is currently Mayor of Hatfield, and represented the city carrying the baton for the Commonwealth Games last year.

At the next general election, he will run against Conservative MP Nick Fletcher if he is selected to run for another term.

Mr Fletcher has been the MP for Don Valley since 2019, the first Conservative to represent the constituency.