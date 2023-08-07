News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Labour selects parliamentary candidate for new Doncaster East and Axholme constituency

The Labour Party has selected its parliamentary candidate for a new constituency in Doncaster.
By Shannon Mower
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:53 BST

The Labour Party announced that it has selected Lee Pitcher as its parliamentary candidate for the Doncaster East and Axholme Constituency.

The constituency will replace the existing Don Valley area in the next general election, incorporating new areas of Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Pitcher was endorsed by several Doncaster Labour councillors last week including civic mayor Coun. Duncan Anderson.

Lee Pitcher was selected as the new Doncaster East and Axholme Labour Candidate. Credit: Lee Pitcher and The Labour PartyLee Pitcher was selected as the new Doncaster East and Axholme Labour Candidate. Credit: Lee Pitcher and The Labour Party
Lee Pitcher was selected as the new Doncaster East and Axholme Labour Candidate. Credit: Lee Pitcher and The Labour Party
Most Popular

He is currently Mayor of Hatfield, and represented the city carrying the baton for the Commonwealth Games last year.

At the next general election, he will run against Conservative MP Nick Fletcher if he is selected to run for another term.

Mr Fletcher has been the MP for Don Valley since 2019, the first Conservative to represent the constituency.

The next scheduled general election will be no later than January 2025, unless it is called earlier.

Related topics:Nick FletcherDoncaster