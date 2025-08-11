Labour Party candidate in Bentley by-election demands Reform UK pay back election costs

Matt Jones, the Labour Party candidate for the upcoming Bentley by-election, is demanding that Reform UK return money to City of Doncaster Council.

The by-election has been triggered due to the previous councillor, Samuel Booth standing down after two months in post.

The Labour Party candidate is also seeking answers from Reform UK about any basic allowance taken by the now former Bentley ward councillor.

Councillors receive allowances to cover expenses and time spent on their duties. Due to the dates he was in post, it is believed that the previous Reform UK councillor would be entitled to three months of pay.

Matt Jones has started an online petition, calling on Reform UK to return this money. He started this petition as he believes that this public money could have been spent on projects for the area, but instead now has been spent because the previous councillor seemingly did not want to take up the role.

Matt said: “Three months of allowance is more that £3,500, and on top of the approximately £25k for this by election, Reform UK are costing the people of Doncaster more than just wasted time.

“How is this fair to the people of Bentley? He did not attend a single council meeting, and I am not aware that he held any surgeries for residents.

“I believe that if he has taken a basic allowance and not done a single thing to help the people of Bentley, either he or Reform UK should pay back this money.”

The Labour Party has said that if the previous councillor took an allowance, the people of Bentley and Doncaster have a right to be disappointed, particularly given that one of the key Reform UK policies is their DOGE money saving in councils.

The Labour Party said: “Reform UK are proving that on a local level, instead of introducing this so-called 'DOGE' money saving system, they are proving to be a dodgy waste of taxpayer money whilst ignoring those they were elected to support."

"If you want councillors who are focused on their community, and not on their own political games - Reform UK are clearly not the right choice"

The Free Press has contacted Reform for a comment.