A new Labour councillor has won a Doncaster by-election, which coincided with the general election.

Labour’s Rob Dennis has been elected as councillor in the Town ward with a total of 2770 votes, it has been announced.

Surjit Singh Duhre of Reform UK came in second place with 892 votes, shortly followed by The Green Party’s Julie Buckley with 805 votes.

Conservatives came in third with 723 votes, followed by Independent candidate Nikki McDonald with 373 votes.

Ms McDonald and associates could be heard chanting “Free Palestine” as her result was announced.

The result continues Labour’s hold on the ward, which has been represented by three councillors from the party since it was formed in 2017.

Mr Dennis will work with councillors Dave Shaw and Emma Cobby in the ward.