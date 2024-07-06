Labour holds Doncaster’s Town ward in local by-election

By Shannon Mower
Published 6th Jul 2024, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A new Labour councillor has won a Doncaster by-election, which coincided with the general election.

Labour’s Rob Dennis has been elected as councillor in the Town ward with a total of 2770 votes, it has been announced.

Surjit Singh Duhre of Reform UK came in second place with 892 votes, shortly followed by The Green Party’s Julie Buckley with 805 votes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conservatives came in third with 723 votes, followed by Independent candidate Nikki McDonald with 373 votes.

Council offices.Council offices.
Council offices.

Ms McDonald and associates could be heard chanting “Free Palestine” as her result was announced.

The result continues Labour’s hold on the ward, which has been represented by three councillors from the party since it was formed in 2017.

Mr Dennis will work with councillors Dave Shaw and Emma Cobby in the ward.

Its constituency of Doncaster Central also maintained its historic Labour hold in the general election, as new candidate Sally Jameson was elected as MP.

Related topics:LabourDoncasterGreen Party

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.