Labour holds councillor seat in Rossington and Bawtry by-election

Labour has held its seat in a Doncaster ward following a by-election for a new councillor.
By Shannon Mower
Published 17th Nov 2023, 19:13 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 19:13 GMT
It was announced on Friday (17 November) that Ken Guest has been elected as councillor for the Rossington and Bawtry ward.

The result means that Labour maintains its hold in the area, following the retirement of former councillor Barry Johnson.

Labour gained 10.8 per cent of the votes, for a total 56.7 percent of the vote share.

Newly elected councillor Ken Guest with councillors and Labour members.Newly elected councillor Ken Guest with councillors and Labour members.
Newly elected councillor Ken Guest with councillors and Labour members.

Some 19 per cent voted for Conservative candidate Carol Greenhalgh, 17.8 percent for independent candidate John Cooke, and 6.5 percent for Reform UK candidate Surjit Singh Duhre.

Coun Guest will work alongside Labour councillors Bob Anderson and Rachael Blake in the ward.

He was congratulated by Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, who said: “Congratulations to our newest [Labour] councillor Ken Guest! Ken is a dedicated community champion within the ward and fought an honest and positive campaign. Ken will make a great addition to our Doncaster Labour Team.”

