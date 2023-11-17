Labour has held its seat in a Doncaster ward following a by-election for a new councillor.

It was announced on Friday (17 November) that Ken Guest has been elected as councillor for the Rossington and Bawtry ward.

The result means that Labour maintains its hold in the area, following the retirement of former councillor Barry Johnson.

Labour gained 10.8 per cent of the votes, for a total 56.7 percent of the vote share.

Newly elected councillor Ken Guest with councillors and Labour members.

Some 19 per cent voted for Conservative candidate Carol Greenhalgh, 17.8 percent for independent candidate John Cooke, and 6.5 percent for Reform UK candidate Surjit Singh Duhre.

Coun Guest will work alongside Labour councillors Bob Anderson and Rachael Blake in the ward.