Knives, drugs and petrol left as Doncaster community wood trashed by yobs
The vandals also smashed a shed and broke into a van at Jackdaw Wood, which is between Scawthorpe and Brodsworth.
The beauty spot acts as a mindfulness area, offering a quiet space for counselling and for people to get away from it all and take part in community projects.
But peace at the site off Green Lane has been shattered by the yobs who carried out a trail of destruction earlier this week.
A fundraising campaign, which you can donate to HERE has been set up to help restore the wood
Campaign organiser Ashleigh James said: "A local run counselling, nature therapy and outdoor space in my area has unfortunately found itself being severely vandalised by teenagers.
“The community dome, vans and even pieces of artwork done by those who have attended have been destroyed.
“I am looking to raise money to help them with these repair costs and so they can continue on with their incredible work.”
Photos from the scene show a number of knives, a petrol can and tin foil – used in drug taking – left scattered on benches around a makeshift fire.
Added Ashleigh: “The project on volunteer work so obviously they are struggling to look at the potential thousands in damages.”
It is understood that South Yorkshire Police have been notified of the incident and we have asked the force for further details.
