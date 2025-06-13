King's Birthday Honours: Chamber chief and prison boss among Doncaster recipients

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2025, 22:30 BST

The chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, a prison boss and a woman who has worked to help people with dementia are among people from the city honoured in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours.

Details of this year’s recipients have just been announced with chamber boss Dan Fell and HMP Hatfield governor Michael Mills among those collecting honours.

Mr Fell, a familiar face as the leader of the city’s business community, has been made an MBE for services to business and the economy in South Yorkshire.

In recent years, he has been a leading light in Doncaster gaining city status and has also championed the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster's King's Birthday Honours recipients, clockwise from top left, Dan Fell, William McHugh, Michael Mills, Beverley Adey-Morgan and Colin Grace.placeholder image
Doncaster's King's Birthday Honours recipients, clockwise from top left, Dan Fell, William McHugh, Michael Mills, Beverley Adey-Morgan and Colin Grace.

Michael Mills, governor of HMP Hatfield and Young Offender Instituion is awaded the OBE for public service.

Other MBE recipients include William McHugh, City of Doncaster Council’s Heritage and Culture Transformation Lead for services to local government, heritage and to the community in South Yorkshire.

Mr McHugh was a key driver of the new Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum and has helped to shape the city’s cultural scene in recent years.

Beverley Adey-Morgan, lead business analyst for the Department for Work and Pensions also becomes an MBE for her work to people affected by dementia.

Colin Grace has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his services to young people in Doncaster.

Mr Grace was heavily involved in the Adams Ark project, a converted canal boat which was used as an educational facility for community groups and schools across Doncaster and Yorkshire.

