King of the Gypsies: Incredible tale of bare-knuckle boxer who survived Doncaster murder plot

It was September 11, 1976 and thousands had descended on Town Moor for the biggest date in the town’s racing calendar.

The 1976 running of the world’s oldest Classic horse race had extra significance that year – it was the 200th running of the race, with Crow, ridden by Yves Saint-Martin taking the honours

It was also the year that Britain basked in the infamous heatwave, one of the driest and hottest summers ever seen in the UK.

It was also the day that a fighter named Bartley Gorman survived a brutal attempt on his life in Doncaster ahead of the race.

Born in Nottinghamshire in 1944, Gorman was the most famous bareknuckle fighter of modern times.

Enormously proud of his gypsy heritage, he settled in his adopted home town of Uttoxeter, Staffordshire and was feared and respected in equal measure, taking on the mantle of King of The Gypsies.

But such a title didn’t come easy. In his own words, "it is a title earned in blood, snot, sweat and gore.”

From Irish traveller background, he had his first bareknuckle fight aged 12 and when he won the title of Bareknuckle Champion of Great Britain and Ireland, aged 28, he was 6ft 1in and weighed 15½ stone.

Between 1972-1992, he reigned supreme in the world of illegal gypsy boxing.

During these years he fought down a mineshaft, in a quarry, at horse fairs, on campsites, in bars and clubs and in the street, and even challenged infamous London brawlers Lenny McLean and Roy Shaw.

It was on St Leger Day in 1976 that Gorman was ambushed by an armed mob and almost killed.

He had turned up expecting to fight a challenger – but was set upon by a group who had reportedly been paid £25,000 to carry out the attack.

Bartley detailed in his book: "I showed up at 10.30am, the agreed time, but he was nowhere to be seen. Then from out of nowhere, 25 guys appeared with crowbars and bricks. I was beaten senseless."

He made a full recovery and became a living legend, becoming a ‘town treasure' in Uttoxeter where his name was listed on an artwork commemorating Staffordshire greats.

Not only was he renowned and feted in his own community, his reputation spread far and wide, even coming to the attention of Muhammed Ali, with whom he once sparred.

In fact, Ali was one of his heroes, and Bartley based much of his fighting traits on the boxing skills of 'The Greatest'.

He came from a rich heritage of fighters and many of his forefathers had been champion gypsy boxers before him. And the lineage continues.

His great-nephew is Nathan Gorman, who is cousin to global boxing legend Tyson Fury.

After going into semi-retirement unbeaten in 1992, Bartley settled to build his own house on the outskirts of Uttoxeter and for the remaining 10 years, was able to watch the rise of the next breed of gypsy fighters.

In January 2002, hundreds of gypsies from across the country came to the town for his funeral after he died from liver cancer, aged 57.

But his spirit lives on.

For the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, actor Tom Hardy revealed that he used Gorman's voice as one of the inspirations for the accent of Bane – and Gorman has been cited as the main inspiration for professional wrestler Wade Barrett's finishing move, the Bull Hammer Elbow.

Gorman's autobiography King of the Gypsies, written with the help of Peter Walsh, was completed just before Gorman's death.

