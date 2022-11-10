King Charles in Doncaster: "You did so well:" What His Majesty said to 9-year-old mayor

Nine year old Evia Lewis-Shaw, who is visually impaired, joined elected mayor Ros Jones and Civic Mayor Coun Ian Pearson in welcoming His and Her Majesty to the Mansion House.

And afterwards, the King was introduced to Evia, telling her: “You did so well,” patting her on the shoulder as the pair were presented with gifts to mark their visit.

In her speech, Evia described the occasion as a ‘great honour’ adding: “I never dreamt I would be lucky enough to meet the King and Queen Consort.”

Nine-year-old Evia Lewis-Shaw was introduced to the King and Queen Consort.

She said: “Your Majesties, ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests.

“I am very excited and proud to be here today.

“When I was lucky enough to be chosen as Doncaster’s Junior Civic Mayor only a few weeks ago I knew that I would get to meet a lot of new people and attend lots of exciting events, but I never dreamt that I would be lucky enough to meet the King and the Queen Consort.

“On behalf of all the young people of Doncaster can I say thank you for coming to visit us today – it is a great honour for us all and it is a day that none of us here will ever forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you.”