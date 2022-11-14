News you can trust since 1925
King Charles arrives at the Mansion House.

King Charles in Doncaster: Photos of nine key moments in city status visit

It was one of the most momentous days in Doncaster’s history – the day King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla came to confer city status.

By Darren Burke
17 hours ago

The Royal couple were greeted by thousands of well-wishers at the Mansion House before heading inside for a civic ceremony attended by civic dignataries and scores of volunteers from local groups and organisations.

Here are some photos of the key moments of His and Her Majesty’s visit to Doncaster.

1. King Charles in Doncaster

King Charles meets Doncaster Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson.

Photo: National World

2. King Charles in Doncaster

King Charles meets well-wishers outside the Mansion House.

Photo: National World

3. King Charles in Doncaster

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla enter the Mansion House to confer city status on Doncaster

Photo: National World

4. King Charles in Doncaster

Queen Consort Camilla is greeted by fans in Doncaster

Photo: National World

