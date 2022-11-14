King Charles in Doncaster: Photos of nine key moments in city status visit
It was one of the most momentous days in Doncaster’s history – the day King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla came to confer city status.
By Darren Burke
17 hours ago
The Royal couple were greeted by thousands of well-wishers at the Mansion House before heading inside for a civic ceremony attended by civic dignataries and scores of volunteers from local groups and organisations.
Here are some photos of the key moments of His and Her Majesty’s visit to Doncaster.
Page 1 of 2