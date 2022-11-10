Both His and Her Majesty signed the book following the city status ceremony at the Mansion House, with the King penning Charles R, his new Royal cypher.

The Queen Consort Camilla also added an R after her name, to signify her new Royal status.

R for Charles stands for Rex, which means King in Latin, while 'queen' in Latin is regina.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla sign the visitors' book at the Mansion House.

The tradition of signing with the initial R goes back centuries for English monarchs and is used to designater authority of the sovereign.

It goes back as far as Henry I, who ruled in the early 12th century, and is how all official documents and formal letters are signed.