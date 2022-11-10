King Charles in Doncaster: Monarch signs visitor book on historic day
This is the moment King Charles left a lasting mark on Doncaster – by signing the visitor's book on the day the town was officially awarded city status.
Both His and Her Majesty signed the book following the city status ceremony at the Mansion House, with the King penning Charles R, his new Royal cypher.
The Queen Consort Camilla also added an R after her name, to signify her new Royal status.
R for Charles stands for Rex, which means King in Latin, while 'queen' in Latin is regina.
Most Popular
The tradition of signing with the initial R goes back centuries for English monarchs and is used to designater authority of the sovereign.
It goes back as far as Henry I, who ruled in the early 12th century, and is how all official documents and formal letters are signed.
After signing, the pair were presented with gifts to mark their visit, including a Paddington bear.