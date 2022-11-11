King Charles in Doncaster: Monarch gifted Muslim book by Imam at Mansion House

Amar Hafiz of Doncaster Jamia Masjid Sultania presented His Majesty with a copy of I Am A British Muslim during Wednesday’s city status ceremony.

He was presented with the book during a reception where he met numerous local groups and organisations.

The Imam met the King and conversed with him regarding Britain and its faith communities.

King Charles is presented with the book at the Mansion House.

The book, written by Shaykh Muhammad Imdad Hussain Pirzada, extensively references the words of the then Prince Charles which he stated in his ‘Islam and the West’ lecture delivered at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies back in 1993.

He said: “Intrigued by the book and the discussion, King Charles warmly accepted the gift.”