King Charles III Coronation: Party in the Park celebration in Doncaster

A popular Doncaster park has been decorated with a huge Union flag and crown design in preparation for a party celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST

Sandall Park joins a number of locations across the city painted red, white and blue ahead of this weekend’s ceremony in London.

And on Monday, the park will be playing host to a day long celebration of the new King, with a Party In The Park event, featuring fun and food between 11am and 4pm.

Sandall Park has been decorated to celebrate the King's Coronation.Sandall Park has been decorated to celebrate the King's Coronation.
