King Charles III Coronation: Party in the Park celebration in Doncaster
A popular Doncaster park has been decorated with a huge Union flag and crown design in preparation for a party celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST
Sandall Park joins a number of locations across the city painted red, white and blue ahead of this weekend’s ceremony in London.
And on Monday, the park will be playing host to a day long celebration of the new King, with a Party In The Park event, featuring fun and food between 11am and 4pm.