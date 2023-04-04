King Charles III Coronation: Fireworks and funfair at huge Doncaster celebration
The coronation of King Charles III will be marked in Doncaster with two village joining forces to host a right royal event featuring fireworks and a funfair.
Residents of Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun will join forces for the ‘Royal T Party’ event which will be held on May 7, the day after King Charles’ coronation ceremony in London.
Visitors can take along their own picnic to the event, which will run between 4pm and 9pm.
The gathering, organised by Barnby Dun with Kirk Sandall Parish Council will take place at the Recreation Ground on Doncaster Road.
Entry is free and attractions will include a funfair and live music, culminating with a 15 minute fireworks finale at 9pm.
Funfair rides will be priced at £1.50 while refreshments will also be on sale.
Organisers say parking at the site is limited and have urged those attending to walk or cycle if they are able.