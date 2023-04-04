King Charles III Coronation: Fireworks and funfair at huge Doncaster celebration

Residents of Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun will join forces for the ‘Royal T Party’ event which will be held on May 7, the day after King Charles’ coronation ceremony in London.

Visitors can take along their own picnic to the event, which will run between 4pm and 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gathering, organised by Barnby Dun with Kirk Sandall Parish Council will take place at the Recreation Ground on Doncaster Road.

The event will take place to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Entry is free and attractions will include a funfair and live music, culminating with a 15 minute fireworks finale at 9pm.

Funfair rides will be priced at £1.50 while refreshments will also be on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad