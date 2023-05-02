King Charles III Coronation: Doncaster Minster in huge Union flag tribute
This is how Doncaster is marking the coronation of King Charles III – with a huge, colourful Union flag display.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:13 BST
The patriotic design – which also incorporates a crown motif – has been painted onto grass outside Doncaster Minster ahead of Saturday’s historic ceremony in London which will be broadcast around the globe.
Local photographer Graham Hunt captured the stunning spectacle from the air – and which comes just months after King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla came to Doncaster to bestow city status.