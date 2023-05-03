King Charles III Coronation: Doncaster Coldstream Guard soldier to play key role in ceremony

Ashley Marley, who comes from Dunscroft, and who has been a member of the Coldstream Guards for only a year, will take part in Saturday’s procession to and from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The 22-year-old, who attended Hatfield’s Ash Hill Academy, will be part of the tri-service guard of honour and will be involved in the part of the ceremony which sees personnel giving the newly crowned King three cheers.

He has been taking part in preparations for Saturday’s ceremony over the last few days, including a night time dress rehearsal through the streets of London.

Ashley Marley will take part in Saturday's Coronation of King Charles III in London.

Family friend Sharlene Peppard said: “He is so proud to be representing Doncaster and showing that you set your own goals in life. He has shown amazing strength and hard work to complete his training.”

The King and Queen Consort Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace in The King’s Procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

It will depart Buckingham Palace and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch, down Whitehall past Horse Guards, and along Parliament Street to arrive at Westminster Abbey, where the Coronation Service will begin at 11am.

A newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla will make their way back as part of the Coronation Procession which will feature thousands of members of the Armed Forces from the UK, Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories.

The Gold State Coach will be the centrepiece of this much grander procession. Commissioned in 1760, it was first used by King George III, to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762. The coach has been used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

On their arrival back at Buckingham Palace, The King and Queen will receive a royal salute in the Buckingham Palace gardens from all the military troops on parade.

They will take the salute and the servicemen and women will give ‘three cheers’ – a special coronation tribute and personal show of loyalty from the Armed Forces to the Royal couple.