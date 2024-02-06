News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

King Charles cancer battle: Doncaster politicians send monarch get well messages

Politicians in Doncaster have united to send King Charles their best wishes after it was revealed the monarch is battling cancer.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 75-year-old King has begun treatment for an unspecified cancer after the disease was found during His Majesty’s recent treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

The King and Queen Camilla visited Doncaster in November 2022 to defer city status in a special ceremony at the Mansion House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharing photos of that visit on her Facebook page, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “Following yesterday’s news, Doncaster Council would like to wish His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.”

Most Popular
King Charles during his visit to Doncaster in November 2022.King Charles during his visit to Doncaster in November 2022.
King Charles during his visit to Doncaster in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher wrote: “I am sure I speak for everyone when I say that His Majesty is in our thoughts and prayers.”

King Charles has begun out-patient cancer treatment and has postponed public duties, but will "undertake state duties" and continue to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weekly.

Related topics:PoliticiansDoncasterRos JonesNick FletcherRishi Sunak