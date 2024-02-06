King Charles cancer battle: Doncaster politicians send monarch get well messages
The 75-year-old King has begun treatment for an unspecified cancer after the disease was found during His Majesty’s recent treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.
The King and Queen Camilla visited Doncaster in November 2022 to defer city status in a special ceremony at the Mansion House.
Sharing photos of that visit on her Facebook page, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “Following yesterday’s news, Doncaster Council would like to wish His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.”
Meanwhile, Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher wrote: “I am sure I speak for everyone when I say that His Majesty is in our thoughts and prayers.”
King Charles has begun out-patient cancer treatment and has postponed public duties, but will "undertake state duties" and continue to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weekly.