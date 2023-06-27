News you can trust since 1925
KInd-hearted locals rally around Doncaster village's 'littlest little picker' after vandal attacks

Big hearted locals of a Doncaster village have come to the rescue of a young gardener and environmental enthusiast after vandals attacked one of his projects.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST

Little Logan was left devastated when yobs stole an insect shelter from a community planter in Armthorpe, where he lives.

The youngster has become a familiar face around the village, dedicated to helping spruce up the area through gardening projects and tidying up, earning himself the title of The Littlest Litter Picker among locals.

His mum Lea Pedley launched an appeal after the theft of the bug hotel and now villagers have stepped in to help put a smile back on the youngster’s face.

Paul Cook surprised Logan with some freshly made bug houses.
Paul Cook surprised Logan with some freshly made bug houses.
She said “He calls himself Nature Ranger Logan because he wants to help every creature. He has built a bird table for his wildlife garden

“The planter was put in by the council and I said I would look after it with watering.

"Logan took over caring for it, replaced the plants with perennials and bee friendly plants like hebes and sedums and the bug hotel.

“He wants to work at the wildlife park when he is older to look after and learn all about animals.”

Logan is all smiles again after vandals stole a bug hotel from a community planter in Armthorpe.
Logan is all smiles again after vandals stole a bug hotel from a community planter in Armthorpe.

Villager Paul Cook has now offered to make him unlimited bug houses and Lea added: “He's very kind and an absolute credit to the village.

“He brought around the bug houses he made for Logan using scraps of wood from his business.

"And Paul and his wife surprised him with a printed shirt with Bitter About Litter Hero on it for when he goes out litter picking with the Litter Critters, while another lady dropped off a hedgehog house.