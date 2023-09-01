News you can trust since 1925
Kind-hearted Doncaster youngster launches her annual Christmas toy appeal for needy kids

A big-hearted Doncaster youngster has launched her annual Christmas toy appeal to help children in need across the city – and is calling on the public to make this her biggest and best one yet.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:15 BST

12-year-old Savannah Riley has spent the last few years collecting hundreds of toys and sweets in the run up to the festive season which are then distributed to those most in need.

And she has set the ball rolling on this year’s appeal – and is calling for members of the public to chip in with donations.

This will be the third year in a row Savannah has organised a collection for Lifeline Against the Breadline, a food bank and community organisation based in Woodlands.

Savannah Riley with TV host Amy Garcia.Savannah Riley with TV host Amy Garcia.
Proud mum Stacey said: “This gets bigger and better every single year.

"We are looking for toys and selection boxes for a chocolate treat for the kids

"If you can help please do as in previous years, she has helped so many families enjoy Christmas.

"She has some absolutely amazing sponsors that have helped her each year and we cannot wait to see what happens this year.

"Savannah is determined to make this one her biggest one yet and to help as many people as she can have the most wonderful day.”

Last year, the youngster was given the seal of approval by BBC Look North host Amy Garcia after collecting more than 200 selection boxes.

Lifeline Against The Breadline boss Kelly Walker said: “Savannah, the youngest member of our team goes above beyond with these appeals.

"She selflessly gives her time to our cause. She joined me to meet the team of Look North where Amy Garcia was blown away by her."

Added Stacey: “She has already done so much.

"When she’s not at school she is the most kind hearted caring little girl that will go out her way to help anyone.

“She says she enjoys watching the children’s faces when she delivers their toys and seeing how grateful they are makes her feel like a real life Santa.”

Toys are being sought for babies up to teens and anyone who can donate can get in touch via email [email protected] or on Facebook HERE

