Kind-hearted children who sent get well soon wishes to the queen receive a letter of thanks
Youngsters at a Doncaster out of school club got a lovely early Christmas surprise from none other than Her Majesty the Queen.
Children at Buttons Day Nursery in Edlington decided to send Queen Elizabeth get well cards and pictures when they heard she hadn’t been very well recently and had to take a break from her royal duties.
Deputy manager and Royalist Karen Boyer explained: “When the queen was poorly a few weeks ago ourselves and our children made get well cards, messages and pictures and we had an official reply.”
She added it was so nice to have some happy news in the “rubbish times we are all having at the moment”.
Buttons is a private day nursery rated outstanding by OFSTED earlier this year.
Buttons also provides an out of school club for children aged three to 12-years-old at Warmsworth Primary School and a holiday play scheme too.