Kind-hearted children who sent get well soon wishes to the queen receive a letter of thanks

Children at Buttons Day Nursery in Edlington decided to send Queen Elizabeth get well cards and pictures when they heard she hadn’t been very well recently and had to take a break from her royal duties.

Deputy manager and Royalist Karen Boyer explained: “When the queen was poorly a few weeks ago ourselves and our children made get well cards, messages and pictures and we had an official reply.”

Pictured with their reply from Windsor Castle are (from left) Benjamin Monaghan, seven, Karen Boyer, Buttons OOSC Deputy Manager, Mya Hall, six, Tracy Robinson-Clegg, Buttons OOSC Manager, Baylin Mooney, nine, Molly Monaghan, five and Joseph Fayemi, seven. Picture: NDFP-21-12-21-ButtonsLetter 3-NMSY

She added it was so nice to have some happy news in the “rubbish times we are all having at the moment”.

Buttons is a private day nursery rated outstanding by OFSTED earlier this year.

Buttons also provides an out of school club for children aged three to 12-years-old at Warmsworth Primary School and a holiday play scheme too.

Children who took part in sending get well wishes to the Queen - Ophelia Wood, four, Baylin Mooney, nine, Ava Day, four, Abigail Cooper, five, Esme Wood, four and Joseph Fayemi, seven. Picture: Submitted

The Out of School Club's reply from Windsor Castle. Picture: NDFP-21-12-21-ButtonsLetter 2-NMSY