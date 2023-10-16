News you can trust since 1925
KFC will 'make things right' after diner complains about 'raw' chicken at Doncaster branch

Fast food giant KFC has pledged to ‘make things right’ after an upset diner says he was served undercooked chicken at a Doncaster branch of the firm.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
Gareth Longden says he was was left “disgusted” after tucking into his variety meal at the firm’s outlet in Sprotbrough Road – only to find the chicken was pink and ‘raw.’

He says when he complained, he was told that cooking temperatures were correct – and has now vowed never to return to the branch.

Paying £24 for the meal – which also included wraps, fries, drinks and sides, including gravy and beans – he said: “I got stuck into the chicken but it was severely undercooked.

A customer says he was served raw and undercooked chicken at a Doncaster KFC branch.
"I contacted KFC and they didn’t want to know.

"The response was the temperature on that day was correct - maybe it was, but the cooking time certainly was not.

"They say they cooked thousands of pieces of chicken that day and I'm the only one to complain.

"I really don't care if they cooked a million pieces, mine was undercooked.

"I have had no joy whatsoever out of them, so I have reported the incident to Doncaster Council’s food hygiene section.

"I want the public to know so that they check their own meals in future - it could have been a small child that was eating this food.

"I found the whole customer service absolutely disgusting and will not return to this particular restaurant. I want them to own up to their mistakes.”

In response, the company, which has a number of restaurants and drive-thru outlets in Doncaster said, that a spicy sauce used to coat the chicken could be responsible.

A KFC spokesperson said: “We follow strict cooking procedures in all of our restaurants to make sure our chicken is cooked thoroughly, so we were surprised to see this.

"Our fresh chicken wings are marinated in hot spicy sauce which can sometimes make the cooked meat pink and we’ve not had any similar complaints.

"That said, this wasn’t a great experience, so our team are in touch with the guest to help make things right.”

