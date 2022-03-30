Staff from KFC prepare for their litter pick.

Staff from the firm’s branches near to Sandall Park pulled on their hi-viz jackets and grabbed their litter pickers for the event of the Keep Britain Tidy group’s annual Great British Spring Clean.

Sandra Crabtree, chairman of Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, said: “What a fabulous turnout.

"We had teams collecting litter and teams collecting the recycling.

McDonald's staff joined the clean up of Sandall Park.

"The recycling we collected filled two large bin bags and has been saved from going to landfill, which is brilliant.

"A big thanks to all who joined us, the park looks lovely.”

Waste from the two fast food firms has been a problem in the park for a number of years, with wrappers and cartons regularly strewn across the area after being dumped by diners and being left for park volunteers to clear up.

The litter pick also formed part of KFC’s latest commitment to crack down on litter around Doncaster as it tells fans to #Don’tBeATosser and help keep local areas tidy with new marketing campaign

KFC will create a new £40,000 fund to support local litter picking groups, and partner with three local councils to trial new ways to tackle littering

Commenting on the litter pick Carolann Denne, KFC Operations Director at QFM Group said: “As the weather warms up and we all enjoy more time outside, the eyesore of litter in our local communities is more noticeable than ever.

"So what better time to launch our latest litter commitments than during the Great British Spring Clean. We’re pleased to have been joined by Doncaster Council and local volunteers to help us tidy up Doncaster.