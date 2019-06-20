Key witnesses sought over death of woman in Doncaster crash
Key witnesses are being sought in connection with the death of a woman in a horror crash in Doncaster.
Lindsey Burton, aged 34, was killed in collision in Tickhill Road on Wednesday, June 12, at about 3.40pm.
It is reported that a silver Mercedes C Class was travelling along the road towards Maltby when it was in collision with a Scania lorry.
The lorry then left the carriageway after colliding with a silver Citroen Picasso.
Police believe a green Vauxhall Corsa, possibly a 2015 model onwards, modified with a spoiler was close to the scene when the collision happened.
They have released an image of the vehcle and are appealing for the driver and any passengers who witnessed the collision to come forward.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are also urging anyone who saw what happened, or may have dashcam footage, to contact them.
“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 516 of 12 June.”