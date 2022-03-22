Keen knitter Karen’s ‘royal’ gift to St John’s Hospice in Doncaster
Keen knitter Karen Gyte has paid a royal tribute to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year by creating a toy version of Her Majesty, which is set to raise money for a local good cause.
‘Madge’, complete with her iconic handbag, is now up for sale, along with numerous Easter bunnies and teddies ‘pocket pals’, with all the proceeds going to Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice.
A regular knitter for the St John’s charity, Karen’s links with the hospice started when her dad, Roy Donald, from Wheatley, was admitted there over 10 years ago.
Karen, a rail freight controller from Bircotes, said: “Dad had wonderful treatment by caring people and I like to remember him by fundraising for the hospice and knitting seasonally related items at Christmas, Easter and Halloween.”
Please ring the St John’s Hospice fundraising team on 01302 796662 or 01302 798391 if you would like to buy one of Karen’s knitted toys.