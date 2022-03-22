Keen knitter Karen’s ‘royal’ gift to St John’s Hospice in Doncaster

‘Madge’, complete with her iconic handbag, is now up for sale, along with numerous Easter bunnies and teddies ‘pocket pals’, with all the proceeds going to Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice.

A regular knitter for the St John’s charity, Karen’s links with the hospice started when her dad, Roy Donald, from Wheatley, was admitted there over 10 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen with her knitted creations

Karen, a rail freight controller from Bircotes, said: “Dad had wonderful treatment by caring people and I like to remember him by fundraising for the hospice and knitting seasonally related items at Christmas, Easter and Halloween.”

Please ring the St John’s Hospice fundraising team on 01302 796662 or 01302 798391 if you would like to buy one of Karen’s knitted toys.