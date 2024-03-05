Kaiser Chiefs' singer Ricky Wilson races to Doncaster after Sunday Brunch TV appearance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The frontman hot-footed it back to Yorkshire after appearing on a Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch alongside fellow band-mate Simon Rix.

When asked at the end of the programme by hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy what his ‘post show movements’ were, he replied: “I’m going to go and see the in laws. I’m riding the rails – I’m gettting off at Doncaster.”

Despite both the band mates heading north, they were on separate trains to Yorkshire, with Simon heading to Leeds.

The Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson appeared on Sunday Brunch - and then headed straight to Doncaster. (Photo: Channel 4).

The 46-year-old I Predict A Riot singer spent some time living in Doncaster and still has relatives in the area.

In 2022, he revealed he’d been living in Mexborough while his home in London was being renovated.

The singer married his fiance, celebrity stylist Grace Zito in 2021, with the couple forced to postpone their big day four times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two years ago the former The Voice judge told radio listeners that he was ‘living in Mexborough’ – and offered to meet presenter the Reverend Kate Bottley for a drink at a snooker hall in the town.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 show Sunday morning breakfast show Good Morning Sunday he was asked by the Rev Kate’s co-presenter Jason Mohammed about Yorkshire rivalries.

He said: “Ricky, one thing I gotta ask you, Kate’s been teaching me all about Yorkshire and its quirks and rivalries.

"You’re from Leeds, she’s from Sheffield, are you allowed to like each other?”

Before replying, the Rev Kate nipped in with a ‘we all hate Leeds taunt’ before the singer told her: “I’ll let you into a secret. At the moment because I’ve having my house done up in London, I’m living in Mexborough.

She replied: “Oh are you! I know it well, near Rotherham – how lovely.

"I drive through Mexborough often, I shall wave as I pass.”

He told her: “Do you? I’ll not tell you the exact address,” to which she responded: “Because you don’t want me stalking or anything like that. I’ll throw Yorkshire Tea bags at you as I pass.”