Junior team 'snubbed' in plea to avoid Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup clash

Brodsworth Welfare Warriors have been unable to move their game to avoid a clash with Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup tie.

Rovers travel to play Hull City in a game that has been moved to Sunday at midday. That scheduling is understandably problematic for players, parents and all associated with junior football in Doncaster who plan on travelling to the Rovers game, given it is roughly the same time as most games are either being played or just finishing up.

Brodsworth Welfare Warriors lodged a request to the Doncaster and District Junior Football League (DDJFL) last month to ask for dispensation so that this weekend's games could be either moved or re-arranged.

Andrew Allen, treasurer and under-15’s coach for Brodsworth, believes that many clubs across the patch will be affected by the clash. The Rovers supporter is planning to attend the game in East Yorkshire along with three of the team's players. He made the original request to the league but correspondence seen by the Free Press indicates that the DDJFL not only turned it down but also intimated that "if the fixture goes unplayed, then both teams will be charged to give the discipline panel both responses." It added that punishments range from a points deduction to a £30 fine for the away side.

"The DDJFL are fully affiliated with Doncaster Rovers and regularly promote to our clubs regarding attending Doncaster Rovers matches," Andrew said.

"Additionally, they use the Eco-Power Stadium to conduct their annual AGM and annual presentation evenings, so have a very good relationship with the club. The league took my request for dispensation to their committee meeting and unfortunately declined the request. Our young boys and girls love playing and watching football and have a great opportunity to watch Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup. But if they do, then as a result we will be fined by the league."

The cold snap engulfing the country throws a potential spanner into the works, with Andrew adding: "The weather is an interesting factor. City of Doncaster Council issued a notice yesterday informing all clubs and teams that play matches on council pitches, that they could not go ahead this weekend due to the adverse weather conditions.

"This doesn’t help us unfortunately. Our match at the weekend is against Retford FC away, who play on a privately-owned pitch so they don’t fall under the same jurisdiction. There are now three players from my team, plus myself, attending the Rovers game so if our grassroots game does go ahead it will be played with a minimum of 10/11 players."

The Free Press reached out to the DDJFL for comment but did not receive a response.