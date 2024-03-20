Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the first team squad visited primary schools across the city to launch this year’s event, which takes place on Saturday at the clash with Forest Green Rovers.

Hosted by Club Doncaster Foundation, Junior Takeover Day sees eight to 11-year-olds take on job roles alongside members of staff for an unforgettable experience of behind-the-scenes on a matchday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event forms part of the Foundation’s designated community matchday where work of the organisation and participants is recognised.

Junior Takeover Day is set to be held again this weekend.

Rovers captain Richard Wood dropped into Thorne King Edward Primary along with Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley to help launch the Junior Takeover Day project.

“Thinking back to when I was at school, a long time ago, I don’t think there was anything like that for me,” he said. “It’s brilliant for the kids to get involved in.

Roles on offer to youngsters on Saturday will include first team manager and player, referee, media, commentator, tannoy announcer, community coach, Donny Dog’s assistant, groundsperson and CEO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils were required to write letters to state why they should be given a matchday role with the successful applicants notified earlier this month.

Foundation chief executive John Davis said: “We have had so many incredible Junior Takeover Days over the years and we’re really looking forward to doing it all again.