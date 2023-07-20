News you can trust since 1925
Junior football team blasts club's 'rude, aggressive and miserable staff' in uncooked chips row

Bosses at a Doncaster junior football club have launched an angry attack on a Doncaster social club – blasting staff as ‘rude, aggressive and miserable’ – and claiming that children were served up uncooked chips.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Players and officials from Sandall Beat Junior Football Club had gathered for a party at Parklands Sports and Social Club in Wheatley Hall Road – but say there wasn’t enough food to go around at the bash and say that bosses at the venue didn’t ‘wanna know’ when they tried to complain.

In a furious Facebook post headed ‘warning, grassroots clubs’ a Sandall Beat spokesman stormed: “If you're thinking of booking Parklands in Doncaster for any club events –don’t!!!

“Rude, aggressive and miserable staff and mix that with the worst buffet I've ever seen.

Angry junior football club bosses have taken aim at a Doncaster sports and social club, claiming staff were 'rude, aggressive and miserable' at a party and served childen uncooked chips.
"Paid them nearly a grand for the room and food - there wasn't enough food to feed all the kids let alone the parents.

"When we complained they slammed two trays of uncooked chips on the table without plates, cutlery or condiments. We've tried to complain and they don't wanna know.

“Share far and wide, let's stop other grassroots clubs getting ripped off by this joke of an establishment.”

In response, one person commented: “We had exact same issues with a christening there! Rude staff and DJ not as expected – ended up getting refund.”

Another wrote: “This is terrible. For kids as well.”

When approached for comment regarding the allegations, Parklands bosses replied with the brief message: “No comment to make thank you.”

