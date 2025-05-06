Joyous punter wins £16,000 from £5 bet after Doncaster Rovers crowned champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A joyous punter has landed a whopping £16,000 pay out after Doncaster Rovers won the League Two title.

The anxious supporter bagged the huge sum from a £5 stake – but had to wait for Rovers and fellow Yorkshire side Leeds United to be crowned respective winners of their divisions at the weekend.

The daring pre-season accumulator, placed with Betfair at staggering odds of 3,234/1, backed Liverpool, Leeds United, Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers, and Barnet to win their respective league titles.

With three already in the bag, only Leeds and Doncaster stood between the punter and a life-changing payout.

A punter earned a £16,000 pay-out after Rovers were crowned League Two champions.

Birmingham City were the first to deliver, romping to the League One title in dominant fashion.

They sealed top spot with six games to spare following a resounding win over rivals Wrexham - landing the 15/8 selection with ease.

Barnet followed suit shortly after, securing the National League crown with a game to spare at odds of 4/1. Their title triumph ends a seven-year exile from the Football League, earning promotion to League Two.

Then came Liverpool. The Reds, backed at 13/2, thrashed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield last Sunday to clinch their first Premier League title since 2020, completing the third leg of the five-fold.

That left the punter sweating on both Rovers and Leeds to finish the job.

Leeds United and Burnley were level on 97 points going into Saturday's Championship finale.

Leeds faced a difficult trip to Plymouth Argyle – and clinched the title in dramatic fashion, grabbing the winner in injury time.

Rovers wrapped up L2 with a comfortable 2-1 win at Notts County.