Joy as Doncaster food bank at centre of repeated break-ins lands £290,000 grant

Staff at a Doncaster foodbank which has been the victim of repeated break-ins have been given some Christmas cheer – with a National Lottery grant worth nearly £300,000.

St John The Evangelist Church in Balby has been targeted numerous times over the last 12 months, with stained glass windows smashed to gain entry on each occasion.

Food intended for needy people in the community has been stolen on several occasions, leaving volunteers in despair.

But that misery has now turned to joy – with the awarding of £291,000 from the National Lottery’s Community Fund.

The money will be used over the next three years to continue giving help and support to vulnerable people in Doncaster.

A spokesman for the church said described the grant as “amazing news" and added: “Absolutely thrilled to announce that we’ve been awarded another grant from the the National Lottery Community Fund, this time from the Reaching Communities programme.

"This will start in April 2024 and will pay for three years’ running costs for our Given Freely Freely Given multibank until the end of March 2027.

"It's such a relief that we can continue to offer free food, toiletries, clothing, household goods, a cafe and, importantly, kindness to people who are really struggling during these difficult times.

"We’re hugely grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for their support.”

A spokesman for the The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, said: “Over three years, the project will use the funding to continue delivering its range of support to vulnerable people in Doncaster.

"This includes weekly youth and craft groups, free meals, a toiletries service to help with personal hygiene, and access to support via other community organisations. This aims to improve peoples' quality of life, overall wellbeing and reduce isolation.”

Earlier this year, uspet volunteers blasted thieves repeatedly targeting the church and stealing essential items.

CCTV showed the intruder rifling through donations, which the church gives away to those who require them.

The Rev Derek Pamment appealed directly to the repeat offender to work with the church.

Appealing directly, he said: "Talk to us, we would love to work through whatever's driving this.