Journalist who exposed Donnygate and grooming gang scandals dies at 60

A former journalist who exposed the Donnygate council corruption case and the Rotherham grooming gangs scandal, has died aged 60.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Times says Andrew Norfolk, who earlier in his career had worked at the Yorkshire Post, covering South Yorkshire, died on May 8 after suffering ill health, and retired late last year.

After joining The Times in 2000, Mr Norfolk started investigating the grooming of girls in the Midlands and northern England, in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His reports led to formal inquiries by official agencies, and a string of resignations, and prosecutions of perpetrators.

Journalist Andrew Norfolk during his time at the Yorkshire Post.

He won the Paul Foot Award for investigative journalism in February 2013 as a result of the work.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said today Mr Norfolk was “absolutely integral” in helping change the law so more grooming gang members could be convicted

It led to an inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which covered the period 1997 to 2013. It was estimated that around 1,400 children were sexually exploited over 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Yorkshire Post colleague Nicola Furbisher paid tribute to Mr Norfolk.

She said: “Myself and other colleagues at The Yorkshire Post will remember Andrew for his work on the Donnygate scandal, an investigation exposing corruption within Doncaster Council in the late 1990s. What a time that was.

“Devastating to learn of his death.”

Donnygate erupted in the late 1990s, when a total of 21 councillors were convicted of expenses fraud and corruption on Doncaster Council.

The scandal made headlines around the world after the cases came to light.