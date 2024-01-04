Jordan Snodin follows in footsteps of dad Ian and uncle Glynn as new football centre boss

A member of one of Doncaster’s most famous footballing families is following in his dad and uncle’s footsteps after being unveiled as the new owner of a local soccer centre.

Jordan Snodin, son of ex-Everton and Leeds ace Ian Snodin and nephew of former Sheffield Wednesday star Glynn, has been appointed as the new boss of Kixx Goole and Selby, part of a nationwide chain of soccer schools. ·

A former Leeds United player himself, Jordan comes from a rich footballing pedigree, with Ian and Glynn favourites at Rovers during the late 70s and early 1980s, before both went on to enjoy successful careers further up the league ladder.

A spokesman for Kixx said: “We are absolutely delighted to introduce our new Kixx Goole & Selby owner and lead coach, Jordan Snodin.

Jordan Snodin is following in the footsteps of dad Ian and uncle Glynn as boss of a local football school. (Photo: Kixx).

“Coach Jordan, carries a familiar name with knowledgeable football fans, with the Snodin family being heavily involved in top league football during the late 80s and early 90s.

“Coach Jordan followed in the Snodin family footsteps and had thirst to play football from an early age which led to signing a scholarship with Leeds United and eventually a professional contract."

He was released by the Yorkshire club in 2013 before going onto play for a number of non-league clubs.

The spokesman said; “Our new Kixx owner may have taken a different path from his father and uncle on the football pitch, but his passion for the game remains deep-rooted.

“Over the last eight years, he has carved out a successful career for himself, thriving both as a football agent and as a highly qualified coach.”

Now his football journey has led him to become the proud owner of Kixx Goole & Selby and he is now looking forward to helping make a positive difference to the lives of children and supporting the local communities.

Jordan and his team are confident they can take the academies to new levels and that 2024 will be biggest and best year yet for current and future members.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be the new owner and lead coach for the Kixx Goole & Selby Academies.

“Whilst I have always loved playing the game, what inspires me even more is coaching and helping other people on their journey.

“Not just coaching children to be better footballers, but more importantly helping children become better people, teaching skills that are not only vital for on the pitch, but off the pitch too.

“It’s more important that our next generation have a healthy attitude towards getting active and this starts with making sure children are enjoying the learning process.

“The previous academy owner did a wonderful job with our current academies in the Goole and Selby areas, and now it’s my turn and my opportunity to build on the excellent foundations and to make 2024 the best year yet for children in the area.”