A call has been made for more people to get involved in the campaign to reopen the Doncaster Grand Theatre in the city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prior to the opening of the Arndale Centre in Doncaster (since renamed Frenchgate Shopping Centre) in 1969, the developers had applied unsuccessfully to demolish the Grand Theatre as part of a major town centre redevelopment.

Thousands of people objected to the much-loved Victorian theatre being destroyed, which is why it is still here today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the building’s closure, latterly as a bingo hall in the early 1990s, the Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre, who include former stage performers and theatre workers, have been working continuously to keep the theatre – a grade II listed building – in the public eye.

Pictured by the grade II-listed building, Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre committee members Colin Hogg and Margaret Herbert are encouraging people to join the group's campaign to reopen the city's Victorian theatre.

City of Doncaster Council, Theatres Trust and the Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre, working with the Frenchgate partnership who own the building, are discussing the possibility of reopening the building which dates originally from March 1899. Surveys are being carried out and assessments of what needs to be done completed.

However, the Grand Theatre isn’t going to open tomorrow. Backstage facilities need modification. For health and safety reasons, access and emergency exit from the upper circle has to be improved before those seats can be used. This means that ground floor seating only will be used initially. This may eventually give enough room for several types of stage activities, including conferences.

The Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre need your help in our long-running campaign to reopen the city’s historic theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s President, Margaret Herbert, said: “The Friends need new members to support on a voluntary basis our wide range of activities which take place regularly throughout the year. We need volunteers who can spare a few hours to be involved with fundraising. We also seek new members for our committee which meets monthly in Doncaster to plan events and fundraising activities and hear about the activities of our partners, including the Theatres Trust and City of Doncaster Council.”

Doncaster Grand Theatre. Picture courtesy of City of Doncaster Council

To get involved the annual membership of the group costs just £12 for adults, £6 for full-time students and for seniors aged 65 and over.