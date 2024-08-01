Join Right Up Our Street for a day of free outdoor fun in two Doncaster parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Into the Park is back! This year in two new locations – Edlington and Stainforth.

Join Right Up Our Street for a day of outdoor fun in your local park, including performances from NoFitState - Bamboo. Bring your family and friends, pack a picnic, and enjoy a free day out.

“Bamboo is A spectacular new high-impact, high-skill outdoor circus production using only bamboo and human bodies - revealing the fragility and beauty of our interconnected and interdependent life on this planet.”

Explore Edlington’s Community Woodland on the 17th of August or come along to Stainforth’s Welfare Ground on the 18th of August to enjoy a day of free activities in your community, between 11am and 4pm.

Right Up Our Street will be joined by several fantastic partners who will be supporting this year’s event with arts, nature and sports activity.

Director of Right Up Our Street Sally Lockey said: “We are so excited to be bringing this summer family event back to two new communities this year. Into the Park is all about celebrating our natural environment on a hyper local level, delivering joy to families in the community and bringing partners together to create wonderful events for Doncaster.”

There are no tickets for this event, but organisers ask that anyone interested in attending should register their interest here so they can gauge attendance figures https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street.

Find out more on their website here https://www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/into-the-park.

Into the Park is proudly supported by Arts Council England, Heritage Fund and Get Doncaster Moving.