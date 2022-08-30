Join Mexborough Neighbourhood Network for free family-fun relaunch party

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A range of free activities, community stalls, and refreshments are being held at the Mexborough Community Hub on Saturday, September 3, including a bouncy castle, face-painting, fair rides, free ice cream, and more.

Councillor Sean Gibbons, Chair of Mexborough Neighbourhood Network, said: “We are delighted to be able to invite Mexborough residents and families to find out more about our services, projects and local community partners.”