Join Mexborough Neighbourhood Network for free family-fun relaunch party

Mexborough Neighbourhood Network is to host a family-fun day relaunch event, following the pandemic.

By Nadia Lincoln
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:56 pm

A range of free activities, community stalls, and refreshments are being held at the Mexborough Community Hub on Saturday, September 3, including a bouncy castle, face-painting, fair rides, free ice cream, and more.

Councillor Sean Gibbons, Chair of Mexborough Neighbourhood Network, said: “We are delighted to be able to invite Mexborough residents and families to find out more about our services, projects and local community partners.”

Visit their Facebook page for more.

Join in the fun this weekend
