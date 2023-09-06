John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Marc Bolan and more feature in new British guitarists book by Doncaster author

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Tuffrey, who has previously written and produced a number of local history books, has interviewed a string of star names for his latest work British Guitarists 1952-1972: Electric Pioneers which focuses on some of the greatest musicians the country has ever seen.

The likes of Beatles legends John Lennon and George Harrison feature, along with the likes of Pink Floyd stars Syd Barrett and David Gilmour as well guitar icons including Hank Marvin, Eric Clapton and Marc Bolan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his quest to chronicle a string of hitmakers, Peter also interviewed the likes of The Searchers’ co-founder Mike Pender, Amen Corner guitarist Andy Fairweather Low, Bakerloo co-founder Clem Clempson, Whitesnake guitarist Micky Moody and The Hollies’ guitarist Tony Hicks for the title.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author Peter Tuffrey with Mike Pender of The Searchers. (Photo: Tristram Tuffrey).

He said: "Arguably, from the mid-20th century, no other musical instrument developed faster or had a greater impact than the electric guitar.

"In Britain, many youngsters became enthralled by the look and the sound, leading them to take up the guitar to entertain their peers.

"Several dozen were able to master the instrument to gain national and international recognition, enjoying careers spanning decades which has resulted in a number being awarded Queen's honours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other guitarists who are profiled in the book include Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Peter Frampton, Lonnie Donegan, Joe Brown, Jeff Beck and many, many more.

Starting from their early days, this book also looks at the evolution of equipment and how it impacted music.