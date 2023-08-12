Joe Pasquale to appear at Doncaster venue after impaling himself on moose antlers during a recent show
The I'm A Celebrity star said he tripped over the prop as the lights went down at the end of his act in Skegnesst, likening himself to Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise as he attempted to avoid a more serious injury.
Joe will be appearing at the Imperial Music Venue in Mexborough for two comedy club shows on September 10 from 7pm – one has already sold out.
There are still tickets for the matinee at 2pm visit https://www.reytgoodevents.co.uk/event-details/reyt-good-comedy-club-joe-pasquale-matinee
*Actor and comedian Joe Pasquale has appeared in several reality series including I'm A Celebrity and Dancing on Ice. While he won the fourth series of I'm a Celebrity, Joe only came in sixth place in Dancing on Ice. He also hosted the revived version of the game show The Price is Right.