The Point is a centre for creative health in Doncaster where people come to make and share art. There is a lovely light-filled gallery, creative workshop spaces, and hidden gardens.

Throughout the year the building offers the chance for people of all ages to take part in music, dance, drama and art, to improve life, learning and health.

The Café at The Point is an important part of the participant and visitor experience, providing a welcoming social space where people feel at home. darts is looking for someone who is experienced, motivated, and proactive to join the team in the role of Café Manager and provide a friendly and high-quality service.

Job: The Café at The Point in Doncaster seeks a new manager. Credit: James Mulkeen

The successful candidate will assist the Front of House and Facilities Manager in leading a small team to deliver The Point’s Café, events and conferencing offer.

The Café Manager will ensure that all visitors receive a warm welcome to The Point and enjoy an inviting and pleasing visit.

The role will be critical in ensuring we deliver a sustainable Café and catering service that provides high quality food in a safe and inviting environment.

Front of House & Facilities Manager, Harrison Casswell said: “We are really excited about this recruitment process and the opportunity to develop our café. We’re looking for someone with excellent customer service skills and understanding of food hygiene, with an ability to communicate clearly, effectively, and empathetically with a diverse customer base.

Applicants should be able to collaborate, and will enjoy supporting others. We need someone who is eager to learn and develop their skills, to use their initiative, and to demonstrate honesty and integrity. If you have any questions at all, just get in touch for a chat.”

This role would suit an experienced candidate who is looking for something new, or a keen early career applicant wanting to learn in the post.

To find out more and download the recruitment pack here https://bit.ly/43kzo24 or go to The Point’s website www.thepoint.org.uk Deadline: Monday 15th April 9am. Salary: £25,202