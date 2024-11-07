Jeremy Clarkson says claims he burned Donald Trump effigy are "utter horses***"

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson has denied burning an effigy of Donald Trump at his pub on Bonfire Night, saying the claims are “utter horses***”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 64-year-old former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host shared an image of a dummy bearing a strong resemblance to the new President elect as it was engulfed in flames at his pub The Farmer's Dog in Oxfordshire on Guy Fakes Night, the same day as the US presidential election.

The effigy was dressed in a dark suit with a white shirt and tie and it also appeared to feature Trump's distinctive hairstyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Doncaster-born Who Wants To Be A Millionaire presenter Jeremy has strongly denied the effigy was meant to be Trump, writing on Instagram: “Utter horses**t. If I was going to burn someone contemporary on our fire, it would be someone closer to home. But it was actually just Guy Fawkes.”

Jeremy Clarkson says claims he burned an effigy of Donald Trump on Bonfire Night (right) are "utter horses***" (Photo: Jeremy Clarkson/Instagram).

He shared the original image a few hours before it was confirmed that Donald Trump had defeated Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States.

But his post did not go down well with many of his Instagram followers who said they were supporters of Trump.

They wrote: 'Extremely disappointed'... 'At this point Clarkson has clearly lost it'... 'This is absolutely rubbish and astonishing'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others added: 'Anyway... looking forward to voting for TRUMP today!'... 'Thought you supported the working class. We support Trump.'

'Wild thing about this is that Trump actually supports farmers'... 'Sigh, this is disappointing,” added others.